Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 31, 2021 in Racine, WI

Racine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.