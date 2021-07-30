Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 30, 2021 in Racine, WI

Racine folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement from THU 10:00 PM CDT until FRI 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.