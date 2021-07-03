Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 3, 2021 in Racine, WI

Racine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
