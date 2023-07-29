Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Racine area. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Marine Warning until SAT 12:30 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.