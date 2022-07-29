The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 29, 2022 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy rain and lightning are looking likely and for central and southern Wisconsin, a good chance of severe storms as well. Here's everything you need to know about the timing and hazards.
The cold front will clear us, but a little wave of low pressure will keep isolated showers and storms going. Find out where rain is most likely, when it will end, and what's in store for Friday here.
Watch now: Isolated showers and storms across Wisconsin Wednesday, better chance tonight with a cold front
Small rain chances during the day today in Wisconsin, but the good opportunity will occur tonight as a cold front moves across the state. Track the rain and temperatures in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Isolated activity Friday, but rain likely and severe storms possible across Wisconsin Saturday
While isolated showers and storms are in the forecast today and tonight in Wisconsin, rain will be much more widespread Saturday afternoon and evening. Some storms could be severe. Full details here.
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 75F. Wind…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfec…
This evening's outlook for Racine: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Rac…
This evening in Racine: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 62F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Ra…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about how the weather relates to supply and demand in the energy sector.
Today's temperature in Racine will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but…