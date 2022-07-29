Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 29, 2022 in Racine, WI

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 29, 2022 in Racine, WI

The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

Local Weather

