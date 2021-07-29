Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 29, 2021 in Racine, WI

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from WED 7:22 PM CDT until THU 2:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.