Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2022 in Racine, WI

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Racine area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.