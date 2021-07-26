 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2021 in Racine, WI

Racine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 89. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

