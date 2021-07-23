Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 23, 2021 in Racine, WI

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. A 74-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.