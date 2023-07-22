The Racine area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.