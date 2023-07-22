The Racine area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 22, 2023 in Racine, WI
