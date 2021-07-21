Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 21, 2021 in Racine, WI

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine community. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement until WED 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
