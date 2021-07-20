Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2021 in Racine, WI

The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement from TUE 4:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
