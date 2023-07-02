Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Racine area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.