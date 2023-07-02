Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Racine area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2023 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Racine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. …
It will be a warm day in Racine. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We will see a mix of s…
Today's temperature in Racine will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Expect period…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Racine. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees t…
Racine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Ther…