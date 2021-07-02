It will be a warm day in Racine. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement until FRI 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2021 in Racine, WI
