 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2021 in Racine, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2021 in Racine, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

It will be a warm day in Racine. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement until FRI 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News