Racine will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 19, 2023 in Racine, WI
