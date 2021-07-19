Racine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 19, 2021 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
For the drive home in Racine: A few clouds from time to time. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Racine area can expect a si…
Racine's evening forecast: Clear. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine Monday. It should reach a war…
For the drive home in Racine: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Friday, it …
This evening in Racine: Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 70F. …
For the drive home in Racine: Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Racine folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like …
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Racine. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degree…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine community. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Racine will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house wi…
Racine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the hous…