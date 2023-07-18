Today's temperature in Racine will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.