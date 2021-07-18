 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 18, 2021 in Racine, WI

Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Racine. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

