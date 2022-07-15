Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2022 in Racine, WI

Today's temperature in Racine will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
