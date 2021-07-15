Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2021 in Racine, WI

Today's temperature in Racine will be warm. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 59% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.