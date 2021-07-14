Racine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 14, 2021 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The area wil…
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Racine. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We'll s…
This evening's outlook for Racine: Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 64F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low around 65F. Winds ENE a…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Racine area. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees toda…
This evening's outlook for Racine: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: A few clouds from time to time. Low 58F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm…
For the drive home in Racine: A few clouds from time to time. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Racine area can expect a si…
Folks in the Racine area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tod…