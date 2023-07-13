It will be a warm day in Racine. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until THU 3:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 13, 2023 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine community. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 d…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degr…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Racine. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Periods o…
Racine will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 …
Racine folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of su…