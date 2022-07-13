Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 13, 2022 in Racine, WI

Racine will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is only a 22% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.