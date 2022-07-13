Racine will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is only a 22% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 13, 2022 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Good chance of rain across Wisconsin Monday, small chance of severe storms in southern Wisconsin
Rain ahead, along, and behind a cold front today and tonight. See when rain is most likely in our area and get the latest on the severe weather threat in southern Wisconsin in our updated forecast.
Yet another cold front will be working across Wisconsin Tuesday bringing scattered showers and storms and a small chance for severe weather in the northern part of the state. Get all the details here.
A high chance of rain across the state Monday with severe storms expected in spots. The chance for severe weather will continue Tuesday as well. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Partly cloudy…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain …
This evening's outlook for Racine: A few clouds. Low near 65F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Racine. It loo…
Racine will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. The area will see…
The Racine area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cl…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Clear. Low 63F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Racine will be warm. It looks to r…