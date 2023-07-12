Racine will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 95% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2023 in Racine, WI
