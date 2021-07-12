 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2021 in Racine, WI

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Racine area. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.

