Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Racine area. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 11, 2023 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine community. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 d…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Racine. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Periods o…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degr…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Plan on a …
Racine folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degree…