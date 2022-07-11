Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 11, 2022 in Racine, WI

The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.