Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement from SUN 4:00 AM CDT until MON 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 11, 2021 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Racine: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is s…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degr…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Racine. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We'll s…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfec…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low around 65F. Winds ENE a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: A few clouds from time to time. Low 58F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm…
Folks in the Racine area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tod…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Racine. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Scattered sho…
Racine's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecas…
This evening in Racine: A few clouds from time to time. Low 73F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine Monday.…