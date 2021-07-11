Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 11, 2021 in Racine, WI

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement from SUN 4:00 AM CDT until MON 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.