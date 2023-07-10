The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2023 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Today's con…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine community. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 d…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Racine. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Periods o…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Plan on a …
Racine folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degree…