Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2021 in Racine, WI

Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Racine. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.