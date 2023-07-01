Racine folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.