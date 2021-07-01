 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2021 in Racine, WI

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Racine area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement from THU 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.

