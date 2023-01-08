Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine today. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2023 in Racine, WI
