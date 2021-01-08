 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2021 in Racine, WI

Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the North. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

