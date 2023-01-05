Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2023 in Racine, WI
