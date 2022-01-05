It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23. We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Racine, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from WED 12:00 AM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2022 in Racine, WI
