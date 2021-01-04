 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2021 in Racine, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2021 in Racine, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

It will be a cold day in Racine, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until MON 12:00 PM CST. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News