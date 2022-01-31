 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2022 in Racine, WI

It will be a cold day in Racine, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News