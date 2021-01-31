 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Racine, WI

It will be a cold day in Racine, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 86% chance of precipitation. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until SUN 6:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

