Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Racine, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine today. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 70% chance. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

