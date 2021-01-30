Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine today. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 70% chance. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Racine, WI
