Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2023 in Racine, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine today. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 91% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 4:00 AM CST until TUE 2:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

