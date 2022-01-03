Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2022 in Racine, WI

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 21. 16 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
