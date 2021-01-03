Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine today. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2021 in Racine, WI
