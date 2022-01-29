Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2022 in Racine, WI

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 23. Today's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.