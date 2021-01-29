 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2021 in Racine, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2021 in Racine, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 21.3. 25 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cleanup in California after rounds of severe weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News