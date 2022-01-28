 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2022 in Racine, WI

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. A 0-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

