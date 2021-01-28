 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Racine, WI

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at 12.4. 8 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

