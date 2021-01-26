Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2021 in Racine, WI

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 18.07. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 86% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until TUE 6:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.