It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24. Today's forecasted low temperature is 0 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 73% chance of rain. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from MON 3:00 AM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2022 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
One round of snow is gone, but another is on the way. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has your forecast for the end of the weekend and the start of the work week across southern Wisconsin.
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. We'll see a low temperature …
This evening in Racine: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 11F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. About one inch of snow expec…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18. A 11-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and cl…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 24. 17 degrees is today's low. T…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 18. 6 degrees is today's low. Pa…
This evening's outlook for Racine: Cloudy skies. Low 16F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures ba…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel even colder at 15. We'll see a low tempe…