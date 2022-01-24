 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2022 in Racine, WI

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24. Today's forecasted low temperature is 0 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 73% chance of rain. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from MON 3:00 AM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.

