Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2021 in Racine, WI

It will be a cold day in Racine, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.